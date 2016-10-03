Tamil Nadu

Two arrested for possessing gun without licence

The police arrested two persons on the charge of possessing gun without licence. On a tip-off, a police party from Veeranam police station conducted surprise check in Settikkadu area and spotted S. Mani (24) of Kannankurichi moving in a suspicious manner.

He was found to be in possession of a gun illegally.

Interrogations revealed that he purchased the gun from Palanisamy of the same area. The Veeranam police arrested both of them. The gun was also seized.

Two held

The police arrested two persons on charge of pelting stones on a bus proceeding to Bengaluru.

Acting on a complaint, the police arrested Rajkumar (28) and Manikandan (35), both of Perimottur, recently on charge of damaging the windscreens of the bus.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY