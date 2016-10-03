Two arrested for possessing gun without licence

The police arrested two persons on the charge of possessing gun without licence. On a tip-off, a police party from Veeranam police station conducted surprise check in Settikkadu area and spotted S. Mani (24) of Kannankurichi moving in a suspicious manner.
He was found to be in possession of a gun illegally.
Interrogations revealed that he purchased the gun from Palanisamy of the same area. The Veeranam police arrested both of them. The gun was also seized.
Two held
The police arrested two persons on charge of pelting stones on a bus proceeding to Bengaluru.
Acting on a complaint, the police arrested Rajkumar (28) and Manikandan (35), both of Perimottur, recently on charge of damaging the windscreens of the bus.
