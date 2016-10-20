Tamil Nadu

Trial run of temple car

The trial run of the temple car made for the processional idol of Sri Singaravelar in Sikkal was performed on Wednesday.

Scores of devotees pulled the car which was built at an expenditure of Rs. 30 lakh. The old car remained in disuse for the past several years so that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department made arrangements for building a new car, which is 12.5 feet in height and 12 feet in breadth, through donor work. S. Palanisamy, Collector, was among those who pulled the car.—Special Correspondent

