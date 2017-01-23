Tamil Nadu

Trekking club volunteers join efforts to go green

Around 50 volunteers of the Chennai Trekking Club - Ainthinai participated in tree sapling maintenance activities at Pandeeswaram village near Avadi on Sunday morning. They pruned the saplings that were planted in November 2016, applied manure, removed weeds and straightened the tree guards as part of The Hindu’s ‘Friends of Chennai’ initiative.

S. R. Prasanna, one of the organisers of Ainthinai, said mulch in the form of tender coconut shells and waste generated from crushing sugarcane were laid at the base of the saplings. “Since it would be difficult to water the plants daily during the summer, this mulching would help retain moisture. It also helps in the growth of earthworms that are good for the soil,” he explained.

The volunteers usually carry out tree sapling maintenance every weekend from January to June, while planting saplings during the rest of the year.

On Saturday, The Hindu’s Friends of Chennai, along with Madras Amigos Round Table 260, planted saplings at the JaiGopal Garodia Girls School in Virugambakkam.

As part of the ‘Bring Back Green’ initiative, Madras Amigos Round Table 260 identified the school, which has its own nursery maintained by students. Besides planting new saplings, existing trees were also restored by providing herbal treatment.

‘Bring Back Green’ is an initiative of The Hindu’s Friends of Chennai, focusing on conservation, restoration and transformation. Every week, restoration or plantation activities are planned within the city through the Friends of Chennai volunteers. Details can be found at www.friendsofchennai.com. Those interested can call 9884156520.

