Trains plying via Salem suspended

As there was no sign of the Bengaluru-Karaikal passenger train proceeding ahead due to the students agitation, a passenger walks on the railway track.

The regular movement of trains on the Salem-Attur-Vridhachalam-Chennai Egmore section have been suspended between Salem and Salem Town Railway Station since Thursday evening due to students' agitaition.

A youth, R. Logesh, suffered burns when he came into contact with OHE live wire while participating in the rail roko in front of the Bengaluru-Karaikal passenger while approaching Salem Town Railway Station on Thursday evening.

Since then the students have not been allowing trains to proceed ahead.

As a result, the Salem-Attur-Vridhachalam-Chennai Egmore overnight Express was operated via Jolarpettai, Katpadi route.

Though the Chennai Egmore-Salem train operated on the regular Vridhachalam-Attur route, it was terminated at Minnampalli Railway Station ahead of the Salem Town Railway Station.

According to Railway sources, the Salem-Vridhachalam DEMU passenger train was operated from Salem Town Railway Station this morning.

