Training programme for teachers

A three-day training programme on ‘Inclusion of culture as co-curriculum,’ organised under the auspices of Education Department, concluded here on Wednesday.

Forty teachers from an equal number of schools participated.

Resource persons delivered lectures on ‘culture’, ‘literature’, ‘painting’, ‘vocation’, ‘music’ and ‘dance’ which could be incorporated in curricula.

U. Paramasivam, District Educational Officer and S. Shanthi, Chief Education Officer, spoke.

A field visit to the Government Museum here was also organised.