Ramanathapuram: Forest department, which is implementing ‘Save Dugong’ project in the Palk Bay, has launched a capacity-building training programme for ‘Friends of Dugong’, the fishermen volunteers drawn from five coastal districts.

Addressing the participants after launching the programme at Karankadu near here on Wednesday, Collector S. Natarajan said the fishermen played a vital role in protecting and conserving marine species and biodiversity, and they had greater responsibility in protecting dugongs, which faced the threat of extinction.

As forest department firmly believed that marine species could be saved and protected only with the cooperation of the fishing community, it had decided to rope in volunteers from fishing hamlets in the coastal districts of Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, he said.

He said the department was working out a scheme to provide cash award to the fishermen who inadvertently caught dugongs and released them back into the sea without causing any harm to them. The fishermen who helped the department save and protect the marine mammals would also be rewarded. The department was developing an App to help fishermen save the mammals, the Collector said.

Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, Deepak S. Bilgi, who organised the training programme, said ‘Save Dugong’ project was being implemented under Tamil Nadu Marine Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project with special focus on the Palk Bay.

The department had selected about 70 ‘Friends of Dugong’ from 10 fishing hamlets each in the five districts for the training.

“The programme aimed at making the volunteers the mouthpiece for others,” he said. They would educate other fishermen on marine conservation, he said, adding the volunteers were given T shirts with the slogan ‘Let us all work together and protect Dugong’, and caps with the slogan ‘Save Dugong’.

As part of the programme, Prem Jothi, Biologist, Wildlife Institute of India (WII), conducted a live demonstration of the habitats of dugong in the Palk Bay to the fishermen.

Arumbugal Trust, a Tirunelveli-based non-governmental organisation, staged a folklore awareness programme. Ramanathapuram Range Officer S. Ganeshalingam and Assistant Director of Fisheries S. Karunakaran were present.