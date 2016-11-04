Training on pest and disease management in paddy

A free one-day training programme on ‘Integrated pest and disease management in Paddy’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on November 9.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, said that the training will focus on types of disease that affect paddy, identifying the diseases, use of pesticides and protecting the plant. Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programmes by registering by November 8. For registration visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650, the release added.