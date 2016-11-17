Training on nutrient management

A free one-day training programme on ‘Integrated nutrient management in paddy, maize, coconut, blackgram and greengram’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on November 22.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said that the training will deal with selection of suitable soil for cultivation, improving nutrients in soil and also applying fertilizer in balanced manner for improving the productivity.

Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programme. For registration, visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 or 266650 by November 21.