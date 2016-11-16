Tamil Nadu

Training in fish livestock integrated farming

A free one-day training programme on ‘fish livestock integrated farming’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on November 21.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said that the training would deal integrated rearing of duck, chicken and pig along with fish rearing, selection of suitable place for fish rearing, establishing the pond, feeding the fish, water and disease management, improving productivity and use of technology in rearing. Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programme. For registration, visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650 by November 20.

