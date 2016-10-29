Training in cyst production held

Training on Artemia biomass and cyst production in salt ponds was conducted by the Department of Coastal Aquaculture, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Tharuvaikulam.

According to a statement, various aspects of Artemia biomass and cyst production such as status of salt pans, role of Artemia in fish hatcheries, site selection, modification of existing salt pans for Artemia integration, pond preparation, inoculation of Artemia nauplii in salt ponds, hatching techniques of Artemia cyst, harvesting of Artemia biomass or cyst and economic aspects were taught to the SHG women and unemployed fisherfolks.

Video show on Artemia hatching technique was also screened to the trainees followed by Artemia hatching demonstrations. This training programme will pave way for self employment by starting farming practices in the salt pan areas by the trainees.

S. Athithan, Professor and Head of the department coordinated the training programme. A total of 11 trainees from Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts participated. For further information interested persons can contact Professor and Head, Department of Coastal Aquaculture, School of Aquaculture, FCRI, Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukudi, on telephone number - 0461 - 2277 424 / 2340 554