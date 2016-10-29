Traffic hit as people indulge in last-minute shopping

Movement of vehicles was hampered on important thoroughfares as people swarmed commercial establishments to buy textiles, electronic gadgets and household items on the eve of Deepavali here on Friday.

The roads around Nellaiyappar Temple, old bus stand, Vannarpet, Murugankurichi and Palayamkottai market remained crowded with people from all over the district visiting the city for shopping. Additional police forces were deployed at important road intersections, bus stands and railway junction where heavy rush of passengers was seen. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated special services to destinations like Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil.

Flower prices up

Following heavy demand, prices of flowers sold in Tirunelveli Town and Palayamkottai markets shot up on Friday. The price of a kg of jasmine went up by Rs. 200 to Rs. 300 in a day. It was sold at Rs. 700 per kg. However, vegetable prices remained stable, with tomato selling at Rs. 20 a kg; brinjal at Rs. 10 a kg and carrot at Rs. 40 a kg.

In nearby Kanniyakumari district, Nagercoil, Colachel, Thuckalay and Marthandam witnessed heavy flow of shoppers from nearby villages and towns.

More shoppers could be seen in showrooms selling electronic goods and home appliances on the Collector’s Office Road in Nagercoil, Veppamoodu, Meenakshipuram and Semmangudi Road. Demand for locally-made food items like ‘mundiri koththu’ was high as people visited in large numbers the cottage units manufacturing them in Nagercoil. Special pujas were performed in many temples of the district on Deepavali-eve.