Tourists, villagers warned of elephant herds movement

The Forests Department has cautioned tourists and local communities around Hogenakkal and Pennagaram of the movement of herds of elephants.

The department has estimated herds of elephants, numbering between 100 and 150, on the move along Hogenakkal-Pennagaram forests.

As water holes have dried up due to drought conditions, elephants are moving into human habitations in search of food and water. The department has advised tourists coming into Hogenakkal to not to halt their vehicles along the forest road. They have also been asked to drive slow in view of elephant crossing.

Thirteen anti-poaching squads have been posted in different locations to monitor elephant sighting and report it to the local communities on the forest fringe.

About 170-km-long elephant prevention trenches have been dug in the forest boundaries across the district, and these are being maintained through MNREGS workers, a forest department release claimed. Further, water is being sourced to water holes in the forests, the release said.

In addition, the department has people in habitations close to the forests to sleep indoors and avoid stepping out at night. Farmers have also been advised to avoid cultivating ragi, millets, sugarcane, corn, etc that attract elephants to the lands near the forests, and instead cultivate chillies, turmeric etc.