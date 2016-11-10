Tourists face hurdles

Tourists, who are in The Nilgiris, faced problems while entering popular tourist spots on Wednesday.

There were heated arguments at the gate of the Government Botanical Garden as tourists with the defunct currency notes tried to get into the garden. Foreign tourists were also affected as they were unsure of whether the dollars they had exchanged for Indian rupees could be used.

Jackie Delfino from California, and Michael Bentzien from Florida, USA, said that they had currency notes all in higher denominations. As they were part of a larger group of foreign tourists, they had no trouble getting into the garden, but were in the fear of losing the money they currently had with them.

School and college groups were also facing similar difficulties, and the garden staff were trying to get the groups to buy their entry tickets online.

Lukose Thomas, a tour guide from Exodus Tour Operators, UK, who brought a group of 15 international tourists, said that he expected difficulties at all other spots on the tourist route. “Lunch could also become problematic as none of the restaurants, I presume, are going to accept Rs. 500 notes,” he said.

“The foreign tourists have been invited to the country, and the government should have set up a kiosk at least for them where currency can be exchanged so that they don’t have a bad experience,” he added.

Similar confrontations were also reported in Doddabetta Peak, Boat House, and Sims Park in Coonoor.

The staff at many tourist spots, however, were extremely helpful, and went out of their way to explain to the tourists that they had been directed to not accept the currency. Some even helped elderly visitors by voluntarily helping to exchange their currency notes for lower denominations.

N. Mani, Joint Director of Horticulture, The Nilgiris district, said that special counters had been opened at Sims Park, Botanical Garden and Rose Garden where tourists can purchase tickets online with the use of credit and debit cards. “They will get a message to their phone, and they can show this message to enter the parks,” he said.