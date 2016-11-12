Three stranded fishermen rescued

Coastal Security Group personnel rescued three fishermen who were stranded in mid sea after the outbound engine of their boat development a snag on Friday.
The three fishermen – Vencilias, Deniel and Clamour of Pallam village – had ventured into sea for fishing about 10 a.m. on Thursday, but they failed to return to the shore till night.
Sources said as there was a fishing ban within five nautical miles from the shore in view of turtle hatching season, the fishermen went beyond five km for fishing.
The fishermen were spotted by the CSG patrolling team and were rescued. The fishermen along with their boat were brought to Chinna Muttom fishing harbour on Friday morning.
