Three schools get toilet blocks in Thoothukudi

Newly-constructed toilet blocks were inaugurated at TNDTA Primary School, Meelavittan, TNDTA Primary School, Periyanayagipuram, and RC Primary School, Vadakusilukkanpatti on Saturday.

According to a statement, these facilities were sponsored by Sterlite Copper. K. Rajamani, Commissioner and Special Officer, Thoothukudi Corporation, dedicated the facilities under Swachh Bharat initiative.

A. Lakshmanan, Executive Engineer of Thoothukudi Corporation, took part in the function. The company had so far spent Rs.1.28 crore and built 315 individual toilets in Theerkuveerapandiapuram, Vadakkusilukannpatti and a village in Meelavittan and spent Rs. 27 lakh to build six school sanitation complexes, the statement added.

In Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli, public toilet facilities were established at a cost of Rs.10 lakh at Ramayanpatti under Palayamkottai panchayat union. Collector M. Karunakaran inaugurated it. The facility was sponsored by Krishna Mines as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The Collector said the self-help groups would be involved in maintaining them. Several villages in the district had been declared ‘open defecation free’ and more villages would come under the list soon, he said.

He appealed to the public to utilise the sanitation facilities and make the whole district ‘open defecation free.’

Executive Engineer of District Rural Development Agency Sakthimurugan, Block Development Officers Pirmanayagam and Shanmugathai took part in the function.