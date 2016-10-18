Three persons held

Three persons, who were involved in chain snatching in Elampillai, were arrested. Since incidents of chain snatching had been on the rise in Magudanchavadi, Sankari, Tharamangalam and Omalur in the past two months, the police were conducting vehicle checks to nab the accused.

On Sunday, the police intercepted a two-wheeler without number plate in A. Pudur area. The riders Raja (54), his son Karthick alias Kesavaraj (23) and Srinivasan (25) were questioned and it was found that they were involved in various chain snatching incidents. The police recovered 17 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

Arrested

A 40-year-old man, who entered the forest area in Arunutrumalai, was arrested by the police. Periyadurai of Karipatti along with a few tribals entered the forest area with country made guns. On information, the police rushed to the spot and intercepted two persons. While one person dropped the gun and escaped, the police caught Periyadurai. Inquiries revealed that they entered the forest to hunt rabbit and other animals.