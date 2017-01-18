Tamil Nadu

Three killed in road accident

Thoothukudi: Three persons were killed and eight others injured when a share autorickshaw collided with a bus in Kovilpatti on Tuesday night.

Sources said the share autorickshaw, in which all the victims were travelling, collided with the bus at a spot between Kovilpatti new bus stand and Avalnatham.

While Nithyakalyani (60), wife of Murugesan of Mudukumeendanpatti, and Ulaganayaki (58), wife of Kandasamy of the same locality, died on the spot, K. Avudayappan (45) of Mudukumeendanpatti succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Tirunelveli.

Five of the injured were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, and three others to Kovilpatti Government Headquarters Hospital, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by M. Suruttulingam (29), the share auto driver, who also sustained injuries in the accident, Kovilpatti East police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

