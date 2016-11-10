Three killed after car hits motorcycle

Three motorists were killed when the two-wheeler on which they were travelling hit a car on the Mullaivadi Flyover on the Salem – Ulundurpet National Highway near Attur here on Wednesday.

The deceased were: Raja (60) of Pethanaickenpalayam and Venkatachalam (55) of Gurusamipalayam in Namakkal district and Venkatachalam (55) of Veerapandi.

The accident occurred when Raja attempted to overtake a lorry.

The three were thrown off the vehicle. Their bodies have been taken to Government Hospital in Attur for a post mortem examination.

Inquiries revealed that the three were returning from Namakkal. The car driver, Christy (31), has been arrested.