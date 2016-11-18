Three held for sexual assault

Three youths were arrested by the police on the charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the city.

The girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the Annathanapatti police that five youths in their area had misbehaved with the girl and sexually assaulted her.

The police registered a case under Section 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and arrested three persons. The police are on the lookout for two others.

In Namakkal district, the police on Thursday arrested D. Vijayakumar (25), of Thevanur Nadu in Kolli Hills, on the charges of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The police said that when the Class 10 dropout girl was alone at house on Wednesday, Vijayakumar entered her house and sexually assaulted her.

When her parents returned in the evening, the girl informed them. Based on a complaint, Valavandi police registered a case under Section 3 and 4 of POCSO Act, 2012 r/w Section 376 (rape) and arrested Vijayakumar on Thursday. He was produced in the court and lodged in prison.