Three held for preparing fake documents

The District Crime Branch police arrested three persons, including two women, on charges of preparing fake documents and attempting to grab land from brothers in Tiruchengodu here.

R. Thangavel and his brother R. Subramaniam, both running textile units, were owners of 1,887 sq ft in Devanankurichi village in Tiruchengodu in which a building is being constructed.

Power service connection was obtained in Subramaniam’s name while loan was also obtained from a nationalized bank in Erode branch. But K. Palanisamy (47) of Karuveppampatti village, Kalaivani (60) of Devanankurichi and Uma Maheswari (36) of Tiruchengodu prepared fake documents and attempted to grab the land.

Complaint

Thangavel lodged a complaint with the Anti Land Grabbing Cell stating that a patta document was prepared in the name of Kalaivani and Uma Maheswari and documents were prepared in such a way that the both had sold the land to Palanisamy. Hence, Thangavel demanded action against them. Inquiries revealed that the three forged documents. A case under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 420 (cheating), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 50 6 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered.

All the three were arrested. They were produced before a court and lodged in prison.