Three held for brewing illicit liquor at home

Three persons, including an aged woman, were arrested for brewing illicit liquor at their residence in Moolipagam in Thirunandhikkarai near Kulasekaram on Sunday.

Sources in the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing of the district police in Kuzhithurai said that the house was raided after information that illicit liquor was prepared. It was found that an aged couple along with a 27-year old man was involved in brewing illicit liquor at the backyard of their residence in Thirunandhikkarai.

Five pots of spirit and illicit liquor were seized from the residence.

T. Gengappan (66), G. Thangam (62) and K. Krishnan (27) were arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Kuzhithurai and remanded in judicial custody, the sources said.