Three detained under Goondas Act

Three persons, including a former manager of a private finance company, were detained under the Goondas Act.

V. Marudhaimani (25) was arrested by the Gangavalli police for stealing 5,330 gm of gold jewellery from the company on August 13.

He was later lodged at the Salem Central Prison.

Likewise, Selvam alias Selvakumar (41) and Mani (48) were arrested by the police for their involvement in robbery in Yercaud.

Order

Based on the recommendations, District Collector V. Sampath ordered their detention under the Act.

Detention orders were served to the three at the Salem Central Prison on Monday evening.