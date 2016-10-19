Tamil Nadu

Three detained under Goondas Act

Three persons, including a former manager of a private finance company, were detained under the Goondas Act.

V. Marudhaimani (25) was arrested by the Gangavalli police for stealing 5,330 gm of gold jewellery from the company on August 13.

He was later lodged at the Salem Central Prison.

Likewise, Selvam alias Selvakumar (41) and Mani (48) were arrested by the police for their involvement in robbery in Yercaud.

Order

Based on the recommendations, District Collector V. Sampath ordered their detention under the Act.

Detention orders were served to the three at the Salem Central Prison on Monday evening.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 6:53:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Three-detained-under-Goondas-Act/article16075140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY