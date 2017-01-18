Thousands of students stage protests for jallikattu

DINDIGUL: More than 5,000 college students from across the district staged a demonstration near Tiruchi-Palani Road junction here on Wednesday, demanding a ban on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and permission to conduct jallikattu. They also appealed to the State Government to release those arrested in Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Earlier, engineering students from Anna University, PSNA College of Engineering and Technology and SSM College of Engineering Technology took out a rally from Palani Bypass Road to Tiruchi Highway, the venue of the agitation.

Polytechnic college students and private arts and science college students, including a large number of girls, joined the stir.

Arrival of students to the spot has been increasing since morning. Engineering, arts and science and polytechnic colleges announced holiday on Wednesday. Students sat on Tiruchi Highway seeking a total ban on PETA.

The State Government should pressurise the Centre to pass a resolution to conduct jallikattu, they said, and demanded a statement from Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam in this connection.

A batch of students had been staying at the protest venue since Tuesday morning. They prepared food and distributed it among themselves.

Similar demonstrations were conducted by students of educational institutions in Palani and Gandhigram Rural Institute in Chinnalapatti.

Theni

Hundreds of students staged a demonstration at Theni new bus stand and Andipatti bus stand.

Ramanathapuram

Hundreds of students of Syed Hameedha Arts and Science College and Sathak Polytechic in Kilakarai walked 20 km from Kilakarai to Ramanathapuram. Most of them, clad in black shirts, shouted slogans denouncing PETA and the Centre for hurting the sentiments of Tamils. Advocates boycotted courts and decided to abstain from court proceedings on Thursday as well.

Volunteers of Tamizhar Vazhvurimai Katchi and Tamil National Movement climbed on Pamban rail bridge to stage a protest. Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train was stopped at Pamban and allowed to proceed after the police removed them.

Demonstrations were staged at 17 different points in the district as well. A section of the students continued their protest at the panchayat office near the Collectorate, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said.

Actor and MLA Karunas addressed the students at Kilakarai and joined the protesters at Paramakudi and Sayalkudi.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, college students from different parts of the district assembled in front of the palace and staged a protest. Students also staged demonstrations in Manamadurai, Tirupattur, Karaikudi, Pallathur and S. Pudur in the district.