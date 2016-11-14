The vital clue

The police found clues of the gang through OLX, an online platform for classified ads. “They had checked OLX for cars on sale and made a few calls to inquire about vehicles. This helped us track them before they could dispose the booty,” Dr. Chandra Gupta, SP, said. The gang had browsed OLX looking for cars on sale. “After purchasing cars, they replaced the registration numbers. Their aim was to send the police after the car-owners instead of them,” he added.

On examining the Call Detail Records, they learnt that one of the numbers was in the area of the crime. They stole 4 kgs of gold from the office of Muthoot Mini Finance .