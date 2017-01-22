The unlikely heroes who fuelled the movement to make it a mass struggle

A struggle of Tiananmen proportions did not actually require a leader. Enacted in several arenas across the State, the protest for jallikattu was largely driven by voluntarism and self-discipline. It did not erupt like a volcano on day one, but snowballed into a mass movement as hours passed by. The whole movement sent out a strong message that people could demonstrate peacefully, without any political colour and literally in one voice. There were no leaders, clearly, but there were spotlights, and a few made it there. On the Marina in Chennai, was actor, dance master and philanthropist Ragava Lawrence present from day one. He said he would arrange food, water and medicines for the protesters, even if it meant losing his entire property. Apart from arranging caravans for use by women, Ragava Lawrence promised to offer Rs one crore. After having spent three days and nights, he had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of fever. But he was back on the Marina on Saturday afternoon. In the evening, he sent out a release that he was down with a slip disc.

Actors Mayilsamy and Mansoor Ali Khan, with his daughter, squatted in the protest for three days. Vilasini, a dubbing artist, software professionals Gousik and Chandramohan, and Grace Banu actively participated. A speech by radio jockey and actor Balaji went viral across social media platforms on Saturday. RJ Balaji, who has been vocal against the ban, described the movement for jallikattu as an inspiration for people across the world. But none of them were projected as leaders. Images of a man with his face covered protesting on the Marina were circulated on Facebook, with the claim that it was actor Vijay.

Very few celebrities, politicians or members of the Tamil film fraternity were given space at the venues to address protesters. The only reason was that they did not want to be identified with any organisation or ideology and wanted the protest to be apolitical. Music composer G.V. Prakash was in Salem and Alanganallur participating in various student protests on campuses across Chennai. Hiphop Tamizha or Aadhi, the music director, gained a lot of traction on social media for being vocal on the issue and participating in protests at Alanganallur and Salem. In Madurai, Tamukkam emerged as the battle ground. The protest was sustained by voluntary contribution of water, food and medicines by several people. A. P. Saravana Kumar, a post-graduate in Tourism Management, gathered villagers in support of jallikattu in Alanganallur. He set up the public address system that broadcast the stir to neighbouring villages. With his fiery speeches, Pon. Kumar of Pudupatti kept the crowd glued to the protest venue. Another coordinator of the Alanganallur protest is Vinothraj Seshan, a resident of Tiruchi, who had earlier led a protest against a beverage plant at Sooriyur.

The VOC Park in Coimbatore was an unlikely ground for jallikattu protest. The scattered crowd of protesters at the venue were rallied around to step up momentum by actors Ranjith and Mayilsamy, RJ Balaji and Aadhi of singer duo ‘Hiphop Tamizha.’

Chipping in again

Several residents of Tiruchi, who were among the first to extend humanitarian help to flood-ravaged Chennai in 2015, emerged as heroes. The MGR Statue Junction, the epicentre of protest, was flooded with not only people but also food packets, water bottles, biscuit boxes, fruit trays and confectionery items.

The VOC Ground in Palayamkottai became a place of worship for 71-year-old A. Mariappan. From Tuesday, he has been coming to the venue every day with a bottle of water, snacks and lunch and leaves at dusk.

( Inputs from R. Sivaraman, Sunitha Sekar, and S. Poorvaja in Chennai; S. Sundar and Pon Vasanth Arunachalam in Madurai; Wilson Thomas in Coimbatore; C. Jaishankar in Tiruchi and P. Sudhakar in Tirunelveli.)