The poor cousins

The condition of government buses as compared to those of private operators was also discussed during the hearing of the case with a counsel, representing a private bus operator, stating that he recently got to see a long distance government bus on the road with the words ‘Super Deluxe’ written on it.

“After seeing that bus, I thought, if this is the condition of a super deluxe bus then what would an ordinary government bus would look like,” he said as the entire court hall broke into laughter.

Even before the gathering in the hall could settle down, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu concurred with the counsel and said: “Sir, super deluxe among government buses mean that the vehicle would definitely have all four wheels, a roof and some iron rods to hold on during travel. Nothing else.”