Thandarai deaths due to yellow phosphorous, officials rule out chances of accidental poisoning

The death of the six persons belonging to a family in Thandarai village in Tiruvannamalai was due to “yellow phosphorus”, officials said.

It is reliably learnt that the post-mortem report of Christa, the sixth victim in the family, confirmed the presence of yellow phosphorus in blood, liver and kidneys. “The samples have tested positive for yellow phosphorous. Yellow phosphorous is found in rat poison. There are no chances of accidental poisoning of the family members. It could have been mixed with food and given,” an official source said.

In October, six members of the family died one after a bout of vomiting. Christopher (13) died on October 7, his relative Vinoth Kumar (23) on October 9 and Nelson (9), who arrived from Bengaluru to attend the funeral, passed away on October 13. Krithika Merlin (7) died on October 23, while Joseph, aged about 70 years, died on October 25. Christa (65) died on October 31.

Public health officials suspected toxic substance to be the cause of death. Officials said the police would now investigate the deaths to determine if they were poisoned.

“Five were buried in Thandarai, while one was buried in Bengaluru. The police might exhume the bodies for further investigation,” he added.

