Thambi Durai blames Centre jallikattu stand-off

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam propaganda secretary and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai on Wednesday blamed the Centre for the agitation over conduct of jallikattu, as the Union government had maintained a “studied silence” over the issue.

Referring to the observations of Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Seetharaman on the matter, Mr. Thambi Durai argued that since the State government had “concomitant problems” with regard to the conduct of jallikattu, it had looked towards the Central government for promulgating an ordinance. Also, as the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest had included ‘bulls’ in the list under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it was left to the Centre to remove it from the list, a press release quoted Mr. Thambi Durai as saying at a party meeting held in Pallavaram.

Using Section 37 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Centre could have delegated some powers to the State government for the conduct of jallikattu, he said, terming as “not appropriate, not correct and not proper” Ms. Seetharaman’s observation that the State government could have conducted jallikattu even last year.

Mr. Thambi Durai recalled how former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had been seeking the permission of the Centre since August 2015. The AIADMK had also been raising the matter in Parliament. He maintained that “it is not that the State government was keeping silent all along on this issue. The State government had been very responsive and had been taking very effective and immediate action in this regard.”

Countering the Union Minister’s statement that continuous dialogue should have been maintained, the AIADMK’s senior leader recalled his discussion with Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest Anil Madhav Dave on January 11 following the failed attempt of his and his party MPs to meet the Prime Minister. At that time also, Mr. Dave did not tell them that the State itself could take necessary action in the matter and that the Centre would support.