Tension after girl dies in accident

Tension prevailed on Sathyamoorthy Nagar Main Road, Vyasarpadi, on Friday night after a trailer lorry crushed a four-year-old girl to death.

The incident occurred when she was riding pillion with her father on a two-wheeler around 10 p.m. The driver of the Andhra Pradesh- registered lorry, which was carrying blue metal, was driving in a rash manner.

The lorry hit the two-wheeler when it was crossing the road. The child and father fell off and the child was crushed by the rear wheel of the lorry. She died on the spot while her father suffered injuries. On seeing the gory incident, the public set fire to the cabin of the trailer lorry. They also hurled stones at other lorries on the road.

The cabin of the trailer lorry was gutted. The driver fled the scene. The local police station deployed personnel to control the riot-like situation that followed after the accident.