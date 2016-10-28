Tamil Nadu

Temporary bus stand starts functioning

The temporary bus stand established in connection with the Deepavali festival on the Jawahar Mill Ground in Salem became functional on on Thursday.

The temporary bus stand on Jawahar Mill ground near three roads junction here in connection with the Deepavali festival started functioning on Thursday.

The bus stand will function till October 30.

According to an official press release of the police, the buses plying to Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Bhavani, Edappadi, Rasipuram, Namakkal, Karur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Tiruchi, Thanjavur are being operated from the Jawahar Mill ground. Buses proceeding to Chennai, Mettur, Yercaud, Attur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Harur, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tirupathi, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram will be operated as usual from the new bus stand.

A press release of the Managing Director of the Salem division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) issued here on Thursday said that special city buses will be operated to the Jawahar Mill ground from the new bus stand, old bus stand and Salem Railway Junction.

The TNSTC also posted adequate staff at the temporary bus stand and also at the new bus stand to guide the commuters, ensure the operation of buses as per schedule without any hitch and also to prevent vehicle congestion. The TNSTC has also pressed into service special city buses till late evening hours.

