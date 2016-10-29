Temporary bus stand reduces congestion

Flow of vehicles on Meyyanur Main Road and New Bus Stand area were smooth on Friday as the temporary bus stand at Jawahar Mill ground, near Three Road junction, has reduced traffic congestion in the much arterial road.

Traffic congestion during festival season and weekends in bus stand area continues to be a perennial problem for road users. Commuters and motorists have been demanding for additional bus stands in the city.

During Deepavali and Pongal holidays, congestion even last for over two hours in bus stand area.

However, proposal for establishing mofussil bus stands still remains a dream. To ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth flow of vehicles on road, the city police in coordination with TNSTC, Corporation and RTO has announced opening of temporary bus stand in Jawahar Mill ground, a private property. Buses towards Namakkal, Madurai, Tiruchi, Erode and Coimbatore directions were operated from the new stand while buses to other destinations were operated as usual from New Bus Stand.

The temporary bus stand established for four days from October 27 to 30 has significantly reduced the traffic congestion in New Bus Stand and commuters were able to move on time to reach their destinations.

Buses and other vehicles on Meyyanur Road were able to move freely on Wednesday and commuters were able to feel the difference. “The temporary bus stand has reduced congestion in New Bus Stand also,” said a commuter.