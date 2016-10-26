Temporary bus stand at Jawahar Mill ground

To reduce traffic congestion in the city and ensure smooth flow of vehicles, a temporary bus stand would be established at Jawahar Mill Grounds near Three Road Junction here from October 27 to 30.

A press release from the police on Tuesday said that

buses to Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Bhavani, Edappadi, Rasipuram, Namakkal, Karur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and buses to other places in the region would be operated from Jawahar Mill Ground. Buses to Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Bengaluru, Mettur, Yercaud, Attur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chennai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Pondicherry, Harur, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tirupathi, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram and other places in the region would be operated from New Bus Stand. Officials said that special buses would be operated from New Bus Stand to Jawahar Mill ground on these days. Cleaning and levelling of the ground began on Tuesday as corporation officials said that basic amenities, including, drinking water, toilet and lighting facility will be in place on Wednesday.