Tamil Nadu

Temple land row: marriage halls sealed

Tahsildar (Avinashi) R. Subramanian has sealed the two marriage halls that had come up on the disputed 1.7-acre land attached to the historic Arulmigu Avinashilingeswarar Temple on the orders issued by Revenue Divisional Officer P. Murugesan.

The RDO issued orders on Wednesday late evening, after the Madras High Court directed the RDO (Tirupur) and Tahsildar (Avinashi) to settle the issues arisen following differences of opinions between temple authorities and a community sabha over the rights on the said land. The court directive came while disposing of a petition filed by Boopathi Raj, an Avinashi resident and devotee, who sought issuance of orders to end the law and order problems that were coming up frequently due to the issue.

As directed by the court, the RDO convened a meeting in the recent days involving the HR and CE officials and members of the community sabha. But the disputes could not be resolved.

“In the said circumstances, we have decided to seal the marriage halls,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Mr. Subramanian further clarified that the sealing of the marriage halls would be till the civil dispute over the title deeds of the land pending in the subordinate courts get disposed of.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:37:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Temple-land-row-marriage-halls-sealed/article16083955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY