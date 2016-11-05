Telescope House in Yelagiri Hills exists only in name

For tourists travelling to Yelagiri Hills, the Telescope House is the first stop on the hill. But for an abandoned building, the Telescope House exists only in name.

Located between the 12th and 13th hairpin bend, the Telescope House at Muthanoor is no longer functional. Villagers of Yelagiri said the tourism spot has been closed for more than three years.

The gates have been locked and the buildings are abandoned.

“Some years ago, one forest staff used to bring the telescope in the morning and take it back in the evening. It has been closed for more than three years, and the building is also in a bad shape,” a villager said.

He added that when the Telescope House was functional, there were plans to start a small canteen for selling snacks to visitors. But this too did not materialise. “This is the first stopover for tourists coming in their vehicles. This is the first tourism spot located close to the entrance to the hill,” he said.

Another resident said that there were very few places to visit at Yelagiri and re-opening the Telescope House would add to the sightseeing list for tourists.

“There is only the boat house and nature park for tourists to visit. If the Telescope House is opened, they will have another place to go. Children will be interested to get a panoramic view of the plains,” he said.

A former local body representative said that nobody even made an effort to maintain the building at the house.

“We have raised the issue during meetings with the Collector but nothing has been done to revive the Telescope House,” the former member said.

According to an officer of the Tirupattur Forest Range, the telescope is installed and the facility is opened for use only during two days in a year during the annual summer festival.

He added that the building was also in a damaged condition.