Teachers observe fast

The teachers affiliated to the Aaramba Palli Aasiriyar Koottani observed fast in front of the Collectorate here on Sunday to press their 15 point charter of demands.
They demanded the government to do away with the new pension scheme and revert back to the old scheme, provision of salary to the elementary school teachers on par with Central Government teachers.
The Koottani demanded the state government to explain its view on the proposed new education policy to the Centre. Their other demands included creation of the post of headmasters in the elementary schools functioning at Thangamapuripattinam and Thukkanampatti in Mettur municipal limits.
Periasamy, district president of the Koottani, led the fast and John Christuraj, state vice president, inaugurated the same.
