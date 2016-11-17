Teach a lesson to the govt: Stalin

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Wednesday asked the voters to teach a lesson to the “dysfunctional dispensation in the State” by voting for the DMK candidates in the election to Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies and the by-election to Thiruparankundram constituency.

Addressing roadside campaign meetings at various places in Thanjavur constituency to get support for the party candidate Anjugam Bhupathy, he claimed that the development in the recent past gave rise to an impression that Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is indisposed, was not actually in charge of the affairs.

The recent statement attributed to her spoke of votes but not the suffering of the common man due to demonetisation.

Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, who has been allotted the portfolios held by Ms. Jayalalithaa, is not discharging his duties properly and it seemed that somebody was directing the show from behind the screen which has curtailed the functioning of the government, he alleged.

Even when other State governments were getting in touch with the Centre to overcome the issues arising out of demonetising, the regime in Tamil Nadu was yet to discuss the issue even at the official level.

To teach the non-functional dispensation in the State, people must vote for the DMK candidates, he said.

Claiming that there was a certain awareness among voters to support the DMK in the elections, he said that the DMK would behave only in a responsible fashion when in power or out of it.

Mr. Stalin said that the coming elections would be an acid test on the performance of the AIADMK regime in the State government which has not cared to consider the plight of hapless delta farmers who were suffering due to crop failure. When the DMK was in power with M. Karunanidhi as Chief Minister never did the Cauvery issue raise its head.

But now, the Central government has betrayed the State’s interests and the State government was siding with Centre, he charged.