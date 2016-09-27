Taxi operators make a killing on the border

Suspension of bus services in recent weeks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has boosted the business of taxi operators in Sathyamangalam.

Travellers proceeding to Mysuru from Sathyamangalam are dropped at the Pulinjur Checkpost from where they hire Karnataka-registered cabs.

Maruti Omni operators charge Rs. 1,300 for a single drop, and the amount goes up by a few hundreds if a multi-utility vehcile is hired. At times like this, the operators do not agree to kilometre-wise calculation. They reason that the ghat section of 14-15 km has 27 steep bends.

Hence, fuel consumption is more. The cab operators justify the money they charge on the risks they have to take.

What is more, travellers desperate to find some mode of transport to reach Karnataka can hardly complain.

According to Ravi, an operator, there is also demand for picking up travellers at the Pulinjur checkpost heading towards destinations in Tamil Nadu.

In a normal situation, the number of buses and frequency of buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in both directions is good and the requirement for private cabs is not felt.

Regular travellers between Tamil and Karnatka feel the pinch as a single trip can cost Rs. 1,300