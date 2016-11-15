Taxes can be paid in old notes

The district administration has clarified that people could pay all types of taxes to the local bodies, including house tax and payment towards drinking water and sewage, to the local bodies in the demonetised 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

As the Centre has announced that the two high-value demonetised rupee notes would be legal tender in essential services till November 24, Collector S. Natarajan has said people could pay the taxes and other payments in the old currency notes.

The Collector has instructed the officials in the municipalities, town panchayats, panchayat unions and village panchayats to accept the old currency notes till November 24, an official release here said. People could also pay the fine amount in the old currencies, it said.