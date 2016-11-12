Tax collection up in Salem

The City Municipal Corporation’s announcement that Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination currencies would be accepted from the residents towards their various tax dues evoked good response as the civic body collected over 7 per cent of the total dues on Friday.
The civic body’s major source of revenue is through collection of property tax, water charges, professional tax and non-taxes. Residents can pay their tax at the four zonal offices, three counters at the central office and at the five mobile vehicles. The announcement that the demonetized currencies would be accepted on Friday came as a sigh of relief for the residents who were facing hardship in exchanging the currencies in the bank. Officials said that total outstanding tax for 2016-17 is around 30 to Rs. 35 crore of which property tax and water tax is the major component. Property tax arrears in four zones were Rs. 10.25 crore and tax collected from April 1 to November 10 was Rs. 3.33 crore. Tax collected till 6 p.m. on Friday is Rs. 92 lakh. The total water tax arrears in four zones were at Rs. 9.55 crore and tax collected till November 10 was 4.79 crore. Tax collected on Friday is Rs. 68 lakh. Till 6 p.m., total tax collected crossed Rs. 1.80 crore and it could reach Rs. 2 crore by 12 a.m., they added.
