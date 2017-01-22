Tamil identity back on centre stage

The uprising in support for jallikattu has marked the return of Tamil identity to the centre stage of Tamil Nadu politics, according to a section of political leaders and observers. However, jallikattu has only served as the trigger and the people of the State have reasons to feel aggrieved on a variety of issues, they add.

Panruti S. Ramachandran, a senior leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, says there is a strong perception that the Centre has not been responsive to the interests of the State. This, he says, can be seen from its stand on matters such as the Sri Lankan Tamils’ issue and the Cauvery river dispute row. The present spell of agitations is only “the symptom of a malignant disease,” which has to be cured, he adds.

R. Thangathurai, a chronicler of Tamil Nadu political history, says that in the 1950s and 1960s, C.N. Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had played the “Tamil culture card very forcefully” through his oratorical and writing skills. He was ably assisted by leaders such as M. Karunanidhi, V.R. Nedunchezhiyan and M.G. Ramachandran. This helped the DMK grow stronger and capture power in 1967. Over the years, there had been a fall in public interest when it came to Tamil culture, which appears to have been revived now. Holding the anti-Centre sentiments for being responsible for the uprising, Mr. Thangathurai says people require time to reflect upon various issues and this is why they are protesting now and not in 2016 and 2015 when jallikattu did not take place. The fact that the agitationists have kept established political parties at bay has contributed to their success.

‘A pleasant surprise’

Describing as a “pleasant surprise” that the agitating youth have cited “Tamil pride” and “heritage” as the driving force, Thangam Thennarasu, Virudhunagar district secretary of the DMK and four-time Member of Assembly, says that not long ago, it was thought that the present-day youth were more concerned about their career than big social and political issues. During the 2015 floods in Chennai, they had first dispelled this notion by their proactive participation in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

Agreeing partially with others, H. Raja, national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claims that “Hindu pride and culture” has also triggered the agitations, even though those who behind the uprising may not openly articulate this point. Referring to the slogans and actions of the youth against certain brands of soft drink manufactured by multinational companies, Mr. Raja sees this as a reflection of the “swadeshi sentiment” on the part of the agitators.