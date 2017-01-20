Tamil author returns Sahitya Akademi award in protest over Jallikattu issue

A writer and recipient of the Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar on Friday returned his award, protesting against the lack of “positive” action from the Centre on the Jallikattu issue.

Lakshmi Saravanakumar, who won the Yuva Puraskar award last year for his novel on tiger hunting, ‘Kaanakan,’ returned it at the Sahitya Akademi office here.

“Yes. I have returned the award. I told Sahitya Akademi that my protest was not against them but the Centre,” he told PTI.

Yesterday, in a Facebook page, the author had said Tamil society had been ‘betrayed’ for long by Centre on many issues and that the ongoing pro-jallikattu protest was a reflection of the “oppression” faced by it for many years.