Tamil Nadu urban local body polls | Resign from posts allotted to allies, Stalin tells DMK rebels

Stalin expresses regret to leaders of the alliance partners

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday directed some of his party’s functionaries who violated the terms of the coalition agreement to resign from their posts immediately. Some DMK members contested in the indirect elections for the posts allotted to the allies and won. Mr. Stalin also expressed regret to the leaders of the allies over the development.

Mr. Stalin warned such functionaries that they would be divested of the primary membership of the party if they did not resign immediately. He also directed the district secretaries and in-charge leaders to take necessary action.

“Those of you who contested on the DMK symbol in the indirect elections and brought disrepute to the party should immediately step down from these posts. After that, come and meet me,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin’s directives came on Friday evening after leaders of the allies expressed displeasure over the matter. “I convey my regrets to the leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance. I am very clear that the solidarity that our alliance has shown and the affection of people that we have won are not affected at any time,” he said.

He said the victory of the alliance should have brought him immense joy; instead, he was feeling guilty and let down. “These people think they have achieved something through these actions, but as the party president, I am let down and feeling guilty.”

Separately, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that DMK functionary in Poonamallee M. Ravi Kumar was being suspended from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

Earlier in the day, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ask DMK candidates who won for the posts allotted to the allies to resign. He wrote on Twitter that these candidates had contested in the elections violating Mr. Stalin’s directive. The Chief Minister should ask them to resign and safeguard the principles of the alliance.

To the VCK, the DMK allotted the post of deputy mayor of the Cuddalore Corporation. The party also got the post of chairpersons of two municipalities, deputy chairpersons of two other municipalities, and president and vice-president of three and seven town panchayats respectively.

CPI(M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan said DMK councillors went against the agreement among the allies and won at many places with the help of the alliance partners and the Opposition parties. “Due to this, the candidates of the alliance partners were defeated. In fact, in all the seats allotted to the CPI(M) in the municipalities and the town panchayats, the party was defeated,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said it was unacceptable that some with the help of Opposition parties and in pursuit of power had trampled upon the agreement. “This is not the example of good politics,” he said.