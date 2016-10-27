Tamil Nadu tops in use of preventive detention law

Tamil Nadu police lead their counterparts in the rest of the country on detaining suspects preventively, using the Goondas Act available in the State.

National Crime Records Bureau data show that as many as 1,268 suspects, including 21 women, were detained under the law in 2015. Telangana has 339, Karnataka 232, and Gujarat 219. The State also has 69 people, the maximum number, detained under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (cases instituted when that law was in force).

The Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982, referred to as the Goondas Act, empowers law-enforcement authorities to issue orders to detain ‘habitual offenders’ for up to a year in prison.

A few years ago, the State Government announced that cyber crimes and sexual offences would also be brought under the ambit of the Act.

Of the 1,268 people detained across the State last year, 62 were either graduates or post-graduates. The orders to detain a suspect are issued by the Collector in the districts and the Commissioner of Police in cities.

The Act is available to the government when a suspect is involved in more than one grave crime and his/her continued free existence could disrupt public peace.

Majority released early



“Though the detention is for one year, the majority are released by the advisory board. While 481 detenues completed the term, 1,799 (including those held in the previous year) were released prematurely. The Goondas Act is an effective deterrent,” a police official said.

However, the detentions have been criticised by human rights activists who accuse the police of abusing the law.

The premature release of detenues by the Advisory Board is mostly on procedural grounds.

NCRB data show that out of 816 inmates in Borstal schools (for young offenders), 510 were in Tamil Nadu.