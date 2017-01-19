Tamil Nadu receives most bids for wind energy projects

: Tamil Nadu has received bids for setting up 1,794 MW of wind projects or 69 per cent of total bids, in India’s first ever competitive bidding for wind projects.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had rolled out the tender for procuring 1000 MW of wind power under competitive bidding. The power generated would be sold to the ‘non-windy’ States.

The tender has been oversubscribed, with 13 developers submitting bids equivalent to 2.6 GW against the 1 GW called for, according to research firm Ambit Capital. As much as 69 per cent of the bids are for Tamil Nadu and 27 per cent were for Gujarat.

According to the report, firms which bid for setting up 250 MW of projects each in Tamil Nadu include Inox Wind, Mytrah, Sembcorp and Leap Green. Firms like Gamesa, Adani and Hero bid for setting up 150 MW each of projects in the State. With bids from other firms, the overall bids received for setting up projects in Tamil Nadu totalled 1,794 MW. Gujarat received interest for setting up projects totalling 700 MW and Karnataka received bid for 100 MW.

The competitive bidding is separate from the current feed-in tariffs (pre-determined prices) available for the wind energy projects across States. The winning bid prices and the allotted capacity would be announced soon. The competitive bidding is expected to push down tariffs, which currently average ₹5 per unit.

“We believe orders will be split equally between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as both States have equally competitive wind tariffs. The current feed-in tariff in Tamil Nadu is ₹4.16 per unit and Gujarat is ₹4.15 per unit,” according to Ambit.