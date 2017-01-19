Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu first in approvals for homes for urban poor

Tamil Nadu leads the States for which the Centre has approved construction of over 78,000 houses for the urban poor.

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) has approved construction of 78,703 affordable houses for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal with an investment of ₹2,956.32 crore, out of which, Central assistance would be of ₹1,180.54 crore.

The Ministry on Wednesday approved 52,336 more houses in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹1,942.24 crore and central assistance of ₹785.04 crore, a Ministry spokesperson said.

With this, the total number of houses approved for Tamil Nadu under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) has gone up to 2,26,572 with an investment of ₹8,144 crore and Central assistance of ₹3,461 crore. The approvals for Tamil Nadu include 2,992 more houses for Chennai, 1,384 for Tiruppur, 1,088 for Madurai, 1,025 for Edanganasalai, 965 for Marakkanam, 931 for Kottakuppam, 905 for Coimbattore, 700 for Thanjavur, 450 for Namagiripettai and 437 for Vadalur.

The Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to submit proposals for construction of affordable houses for urban poor at the earliest so that the Housing For All target in urban areas could be met by 2022 as envisaged. This was conveyed by Dr. Nandita Chatterjee, Secretary (HUPA). She urged the States and UTs to expedite submission of proposals as per the latest demand assessment undertaken by them.

