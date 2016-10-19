TTPS contract workers demand permanent jobs

A section of workers, who have been working on a contract basis at the Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS), staged a protest in front of the station here on Tuesday. They condemned the accidental death of two workers inside the plant on Sunday evening and demanded the authorities to ensure safety of the contract workers and demanded regular jobs in the TTPS.

Sources from the TTPS said only a few workers, who belong to unrecognised union, were involved in the protest that was held in the morning. Late afternoon the workers returned to duty, the sources said.

R. Russel, state secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said the protest by a section of contract workers was in no way connected to the agitation staged by the majority of contract workers on Monday. The contract workforce voiced their concerns over lack of safety in the plant and demanded adequate compensation for the poor workers, who died in the accident.

He said compensation for the victims were given to their families on Monday itself after holding talks with the family members. Sources said a team of experts from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which had installed the boiler, reached the TTPS and were analysing the condition of the boiler in the fifth unit.

Sources ruled out the suspicion that the accident could have occurred due to worn out equipments in the unit. Actually, the fifth unit was the last one to be commissioned in the plant in the year 1992. Other four units were commissioned prior to 1992, sources added.