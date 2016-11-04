Tamil Nadu

TNSTC staff stage hunger strike

Members belonging to the Tamizhaga Pokkuvarathu Thozhilalar Sangam affiliated to the CITU staged a hunger strike in front of the TNSTC Depot at Ranithottam in Nagercoil demanding the management to remit the monthly contribution towards the Employees Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society, which had been pending for several months.

Addressing the members, leaders of the Sangam alleged that the society’s debt had increased from Rs. 3.5 crore to Rs. 15.5 crore. The leaders alleged that the debt burden had increased after the ATP Sangam took charge of the society.

Due to the alleged malfunctioning of the society, one had to wait at least one and half year for getting a loan.

The Annual General Body meeting had not been conducted this year, as the audit for the society had not been done. This prohibits the society to disburse annual dividends for the capital invested in the society.

General Secretary of the society C. Stephen Jayakumar presided, CITU District Secretary K. Thangamohanan inaugurated the hunger strike.

N. Murugesan, CPI (M) District Secretary, P. Singaran, CITU District president, S. Antony, District Deputy Secretary and K. Chellappan, CITU District Deputy Secretary also spoke.



