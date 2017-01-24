TNSTC Depot Manager held for sexually harassing woman worker

TIRUNELVELI: The Puliyangudi Depot Manager of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) was arrested on Monday night for sexually harassing a woman junior assistant in his office.

Police said S. Mariappan (49) of Sankarankovil was working as TNSTC Depot Manager at Sankarankovil a few years ago. He allegedly started sexually harassing a woman junior assistant working in his office. The woman employee, after a prolonged battle, got a transfer to the depot at Puliyangudi.

However, the problem resurfaced when Mariappan was also transferred to Puliyangudi as Depot Manager. When he called her over the phone and sexually harassed her, she recorded the conversation and submitted it to the TNSTC higher-ups and to the police along with a complaint.

Subsequently, Mariappan was arrested on Monday night and remanded in judicial custody.