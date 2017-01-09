TN to target participation of 24 people in 2020 Olympics

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu, which has a new sports policy and various special focus initiatives, is aiming at preparing 24 people from the State to represent the country in 2020 Olympics, according to K. Pandiarajan, Minister for School Education, Archaeology, Sports and Youth Welfare.

Speaking to media after an interaction with the students at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hostel here on Sunday, he said the government had planned to train 11 persons under the ‘elite sportspersons’ category by awarding a scholarship of Rs. 25 lakh per year. “There are already six persons in this category. Five more are likely to be included soon,” he said.

Similarly, he said, another 40 persons identified to have the potential to qualify for Olympics would also be provided special training. “Apart from this, we have the Champions Development Scheme to identify and train more talented youngsters,” he added.

High-end training through a scientific approach, including biomechanics, would be provided to these sportspersons, he said, adding the best practices followed by other States performing better in sports would also be adopted.

“In 2016 Olympics, eight persons from Tamil Nadu represented India. In 2020, it should at least be 24,” he said.

Mr. Pandiarajan said the State was also planning to find a place in the ‘top five’ slot in medal count at national-level events by securing at least 100 medals next year.

Pointing out that a new sports policy would come into force soon, Mr. Pandiarajan said it would have a multi-pronged approach focusing on development of SDAT hostels, participation of universities, betterment of sports associations and nurturing of sports at panchayat level.