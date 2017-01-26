TEL employees stage sit-in protest

Employees of Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited (TEL) near Katpadi have been staging a sit-in protest from Tuesday evening demanding payment of salary for the last six months.

While the staff have not been paid from July last year, the workers have not received their salary from August. There are 270 workers and 80 staff at TEL, according to one of the union members.

“The management is also compelling us to go on deputation to other establishments. As many as 48 employees were deputed to Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Karur, and 120 employees were sent on deputation to Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited at Ariyalur. These employees were told to join duty and leave on voluntary retirement scheme if they did not wish to continue,” he said. He added that they were demanding that the management should hold discussions with the union regarding deputing employees to other establishments.

He also pointed out that there was no production for the last six months, and demanded that the State government should continue to run the company.